Harmonize Ready To Marry Sarah As Wedding Invitation Leaks Online (Photo)

Harmonize with girlfriend Sarah Michelotti. [Courtesy]

Tanzanian star Harmonize formerly of Wasafi Records is ready to walk down the aisle with Italian fiancee, Sarah.

The two have been together for a little over three years now.

Harmonize popped the question while on a trip to Italy in April.

The crooner went on one knee in front of Sarah’s family and close friends.

[Courtesy]
It is however not clear when the lovebirds will exchange vows but it should be soon.

Even with the impending nuptials theirs has not been a walk in the park, not entirely at least.

His former boss, Diamond Platnumz in a song revealed that Sarah had an affair with one of their bodyguards, Mwarabu Fighter.

But that is water under the bridge.

