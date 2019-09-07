Harmonize Ready To Marry Sarah As Wedding Invitation Leaks Online (Photo)

Tanzanian star Harmonize formerly of Wasafi Records is ready to walk down the aisle with Italian fiancee, Sarah.

The two have been together for a little over three years now.

Harmonize popped the question while on a trip to Italy in April.

The crooner went on one knee in front of Sarah’s family and close friends.

It is however not clear when the lovebirds will exchange vows but it should be soon.

Even with the impending nuptials theirs has not been a walk in the park, not entirely at least.

His former boss, Diamond Platnumz in a song revealed that Sarah had an affair with one of their bodyguards, Mwarabu Fighter.

But that is water under the bridge.

