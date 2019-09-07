Juliani Raises Concerns About Gospel Musician Arrested Over Ksh72 Million Stolen Money

Gospel musician and rapper, Juliani, has raised concerns about a gospel artist who has been arrested in connection with the Ksh72 million stolen money.

According to Juliani, the gospel rapper Patrick Kagaba alias Kamlesh Kagaba was arrested while in his garage in Kikuyu Town.

Detectives from the DCI reported that they arrested three individuals from a garage where they recovered a vehicle that is believed to have been used in the heist.

Posting on his Twitter, Juliani noted: “An artist I have worked with and mentored, Kamlesh Kagaba, was arrested at his garage in regards to the G4S heist.

“Humble Request: Where is he? Is due process followed? Is he represented? He leads a community of Christian rappers who are concerned,” Juliani added.

An artist i have worked with, mentored @KamleshKagaba was arrested at his garage in regards to the G4S heist. Been told @DCI_Kenya have him Humble Request:

Where is he?

Is due process followed?

Is he represented?

He leads a community of christian rappers who are concerned. pic.twitter.com/G4FrPlM8rg — Juliani.co.ke 🇰🇪 (@JulianiKenya) September 7, 2019

Detectives also revealed that the vehicle, registration number KCE 920E, was being painted from white to black, in a bid to beat the justice system.

Kagaba has been in the music industry for more than a year and has received recognition for his songs.

He released his first album titled “In Dependence” in 2011. The album got a highly rated review from top music industry players and served to push him to the wider East African countries with successful tours in Uganda and Tanzania.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu