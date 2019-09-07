Bobasi MP Innocent Momanyi Obiri Arrested Over Ksh4 Billion Scam

Bobasi Member of Parliament (MP) Innocent Momanyi Obiri has been arrested over Ksh4 billion corruption scam.

According to Citizen Digital, the legislator was arrested in Nairobi alongside Zhang Jing, who is a director at a company identified as Erdmann Property.

They are among the other 30 suspects who are wanted for inflating the construction cost for the Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) mall by Ksh1.8 billion.

The lawmaker was named in the investigations as the managing director of Quantech Consultancy, that is claimed to have issued a final account of Ksh4.1 billion. An amount which is noted to have been inflated way above the originally agreed terms.

The LBDA management reportedly advertised for the construction of the mall, and even after learning that the three firms that applied were not in a position to carry through with the contract, they awarded one of them the tenders in 2013.

Their arrest comes after the DPP Noordin Haji ordered the arrest of Kisumu County Assembly Speaker and ex-TNA Secretary General Onyango Oloo.

Investigations were launched by EACC, following a complaint received on July 28, 2015, that the cost of the LBDA mall had been inflated.

In the case, Oloo is claimed to have received a bribe of Ksh17 million.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu