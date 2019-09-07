Bongo Star Ali Kiba Breaks Silence Over Break Up Claims With Kenyan Wife Amina

Tanzanian star Ali Kiba says his marriage is rock solid despite reports stating otherwise.

Word had it that the crooner was at odds with his Mombasa-born wife Amina Khalef for his disrespectful ways.

So dire were things that Amina was allegedly seeking counselling from Kiba’s parents.

The disrespect, online sources stated arose after Amina, a USIU alumnus, discovered that he has another child that she was not aware of.

But according to Kiba who has been promoting his new hit “Bembea”, his family is intact and those peddling the lies to mind their own business.

“Ali hivi kwanza tuliskia stori ati oooh watu wa Mombasa eti wamerudi nyumbani, whats going on uko na family kama kawaida?” the XXL show presenter posed.

“Familia ipo kama kawaida, mtoto anaendelea vizuri namshukuru Mungu wanaoyasambaza maneno hayo ni vyema kama wangekaa bize na maisha yao,” Ali Kiba answered.

He (Kiba) and Amina have been married for two years now.

They apparently met during one of his shows and from there as they say “the rest was history.”

