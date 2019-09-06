Zambian DJ Beaten To Pulp For Playing South African Music

A Zambian Disc Jockey (DJ) was reportedly beaten to a pulp on Thursday for playing South African Music in one of the clubs in the country.

According to media reports, owners of the club and some revellers, agitated by the ongoing xenophobic attacks in South Africa, attacked DJ Hero leaving him with serious injuries on his face.

“Zambian DJ Hero gains weight in seconds after playing South African music in Club on the a copperbelt #StopXenophobi,” another DJ, Star DJ Virus, revealed on Facebook.

Xenophobic attacks in South Africa have been going on for days now with many countries coming out to condemn the South Africans for turning against their African brothers and sisters.

At least 10 people have been confirmed dead and many injured in the anti-foreigner attacks.

Zambia is one of the countries which have been at the forefront in calling for the South African government to end the injustice targeted at its people.

On Wednesday, Zambian University students took to the streets paralyzing South Africa’s MultiChoice Pay-TV operations.

The students also targeted other business owned by the South Africans in Zambia including Shoprite chain of supermarkets.

Recently, Zambia also cancelled its friendly match with South Africa which had been slated for Saturday at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

“The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) regrets to inform members of the public that the international friendly match between Zambia and South Africa that was scheduled for the National Heroes Stadium has been called off in view of the prevailing security concerns in South Africa,” a statement from FAZ read in part.

At the same time, Nigerian artists led by Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage said the attacks and looting targeted at foreign African investors ought to stop.

Burna Boy on Wednesday stated that he won’t set foot in South Africa until the attacks are stooped.

“I have not set foot in SA since 2017. And I will NOT EVER go to South Africa again for any reason until the SOUTH AFRICAN government wakes the fuck up and really performs A miracle because I don’t know how they can even possibly fix this, ” said Burna Boy.

On her part, Tiwa Savage said she had cancelled her South African performance over “the barbaric butchering of my people in SA.”

I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is SICK. For this reason I will NOT be performing at the upcoming DSTV delicious Festival in Johannesburg on the 21st of September. My prayers are with all the victims and families affected by this. — Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) September 4, 2019

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday called on all South Africans to stop the violence and looting targeted at foreigners.

“There can be no justification for any South African to attack people from other countries,” he said.

This isn’t the first time the country has been rocked by anti-foreigner violence.

In 2015 xenophobic attacks became so bad that a sports field south of Durban was made into a makeshift refugee camp for Africans escaping the violent looters.

