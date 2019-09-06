Willy Paul’s Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Records Statement Accusing Him Of Murder Threats

Controversial musician Willy Paul has been accused of physically abusing and threatening to kill her ex-girlfriend, Susan Mwaniki.

Speaking to a local daily, Susan revealed that the Shado Mado hitmaker assaulted her in his Syokimau house on July 3.

The Mount Kenya University student narrated: “We were in the car heading to his home in Syokimau from Juja when he asked me if I was talking to his pal called Kelvin.

“Willy Paul grabbed my phone and searched for his number on WhatsApp and SMSes. He went wild and started threatening me. I knew he was violent, but I did not think he would beat me up,” she stated.

Susan further noted that following the assault she recorded a statement at the Thika Police Station via OB number 150/5/7/2019.

She noted: “He hit me repeatedly, I could not defend myself because he said he would shoot me. He had earlier posted a photo of a gun on his Instagram, so I was scared. We went into the house, I thought it was over but it got worse.

“He turned on the Meko and put water in a sufuria. He kept telling me how he was going to kill me and that it was not the first time he had done that. He even said that If I make it till morning, I am a miracle baby. He kept saying he would kill me because no one cheats on him,” Susan divulged.

According to her, the two dated for several weeks before the assault happened.

This is however not the first time that the controversial musician has been accused of assault.

Last month, Willy Paul was caught on tape threatening to pull a gun on a man after arguing about parking space.

In the video, he is seen leaving his car and charging towards an unidentified man.

“Boss si umeniattack ndio nakuuliza tukipigana risasi hapa kuna shida?” Willy Paul says.

