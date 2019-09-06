Vera Sidika Pens Hearty Message To Tanzanian Lover On His Birthday

Kenyan socialite cum entrepreneur Vera Sidika and her Tanzanian lover, Jimmy Chansa, seem to be getting along very well months after making their relationship public.

Jimmy, a doctor by profession, had his birthday on Thursday, September 5, and Vera made sure that her king had the best day as he embarks on yet another exciting year of his life.

The Vera Beauty Parlour proprietor, in absentia, surprised Chansa with a pulse-decorated cake and heart-shaped bouquet of flowers.

She wished Chansa a great year ahead with full of God’s blessings.

“Happy Birthday to the most handsome man in the World 😍❤️☺️💃🏼 My King 👑 My Dr. Bae ❤️ On your special day I pray that the ground you walk upon will forever bring you blessing. The sky above will forever release favour on you. The breeze around you will forever blow peace. Happy birthday my love @iamjimmychansa I love you 💕 🎉🎂🎊🎁🍾❤️🥂, ” she wrote on Instagram.

Vera wished that she was present to make Jimmy’s birthday even merrier.

“Wish I was in Dar to make it even more special, ” she added.

In response, Jimmy thanked Vera for making the day memorable.

Recently, while addressing ‘haters’ who were all over her timeline predicting a dramatic end of her relationship with Jimmy, Vera noted that she is indeed very happy with the Tanzanian and things will be different compared to her previous relationships.

“The same people claiming they are waiting for break up drama are the same who said they are waiting for break up with Senegalese guy… but they never saw it. Just because it happened before doesn’t mean it’s a pattern. There’s reasons to why things happened that way, during that time and none of you all will ever understand. So keep waiting for break up drama that will never come,” wrote Vera.

“I’m happy and peace where I’m at and none of you all negativity can change that. Haven’t been this genuinely happy in such a long time. Blessed to have him in my life love you baby.”

The lass once dated Kenyan R&B singer, Otile brown, who she shamed for his lack of skill in the bedroom.

“In-laws, I have a kind request may you pals stop claiming that O.B mjulubeng (D*ck) made me sing. First of all . its small and should probably be called kijulubeng not mjulubeng. If you think am lying ask the girls he’s fucked before. I was the one even teaching him how to f**ck and still never got it. It was a topic of discussion from time to time,” she wrote then.

Theirs was a drama-filled relationship with at a lot of breaking and making up. But the straw that really broke the camel’s back was a car loan from Otile.

Otile has since moved on with his Ethiopian bae, Nabayet.

