Uganda Cranes Arrives Ahead Of Sunday Friendly Against Harambee Stars – Photos

Uganda Cranes jetted into the country on Friday morning ahead of their scheduled friendly match against Kenya’s Harambee Stars on Sunday.

The contingent comprised of the Cranes’ local-based players, with their foreign-based quintet of Luwagga Kizito, Khalid Aucho, Allan Kyambadde, Emmanuel Okwi, and Taddeo Lwanga having jetted in earlier in the night.

“Their (Harambee Stars) performance has been good in recent times. We are likewise, performing better. It is a high profile friendly match and I am looking forward to it,” said coach Abdallah Mubiru.

“They (Kenya) have a good team. Of course, we respect them but we can’t fear,” added the Cranes coach.

Budding defender Mustafa Kizza, meanwhile, noted that the team is under no pressure despite playing away from home, and they are out to pick positive lessons from Sunday’s match.

“We are not under pressure playing away from home. This is only a friendly match and we have played a lot of matches away. We are just focused on giving a good account of ourselves,” said Kizza.

The match has been scheduled for Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the MISC Kasarani, starting at 4 pm.

Tickets are set to retail at KES 200 all-round access and will be sold opposite Safari Park Hotel, at Ngomongo Police Station and outside Kasarani stadium’s Gate 12. Gates will open at 11 am while ticket sales will kick off at 7 am on match day.

