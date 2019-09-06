President Kenyatta Orders Kenyan Flag To Be Flown Half Mast For Two Days In Honour Of Mugabe

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed that the Kenyan flag be flown half-mast for two days in honour of the late former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.

Terming Mugabe an African hero and a friend of Kenya, President Kenyatta stated that this will be done from Saturday, September 7 until Monday, September 9.

“The flag of the Republic of Kenya shall be flown at half-mast at State House, all public buildings and grounds, military posts, naval stations and naval vessels,” a statement from State House said.

Mugabe died on Friday at the age of 95.

He had been hospitalised in Singapore where he had been receiving treatment.

In his message of condolence, the President termed Mugabe as a man of courage who was never afraid to fight for what he believed in even when it was not popular.

“In this moment of sorrow, my thoughts and prayers go out to his family, his relatives and the people of Zimbabwe who, for many years, he served with commitment and dedication. Words cannot convey the magnitude of the loss as former President Mugabe was an elder statesman, a freedom fighter and a Pan-Africanist who played a major role in shaping the interests of the African continent, ” President Kenyatta said.

Mugabe’s death was announced by the current President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who termed him as an icon of liberation and a pan-Africanist.

“It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President, Cde (comrade) Robert Mugabe. Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace.,” Mr Mnangagwa tweeted. He ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years but was removed from power in 2017 through a military coup. During his reign, Mugabe fronted himself as a critic of the West and the United Kingdom, the former colonial power, which he denounced as an “enemy country”.