Netizens Go Ham On Pastor Ng’ang’a Over Reckless Rape Comments [Video]

Neno Evangelism founder Pastor James Ng’ang’a has once again found himself on the receiving end of netizens’ wrath over his recent comments on rape.

In the undated video, that has gone viral on social media, the controversial pastor made the comments while issuing threats to his congregants.

“Usijaribu kutisha Ng’ang’a. Tena wewe hujaenda jela, hujarape wanawake, wewe hakuna kitu unajua…” said Ng’ang’a.

A section of social media users found the words demeaning and one targeted at encouraging sexual violence.

Some said the man should be investigated.

“Bado nimebaki kwa ku Rape watu 😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳 DCI this is a confession pls take note, ” said Gulf.

Mayaka Robert said, “Did he confess that he was a rapist?🙌🙌, I give up.”

“Nimekwama hapo kwa rape 🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️, ” said Ken.

“Its soo sad that this guy counts rape as his achievements in the journey to Christianity…..” Zeejay Boogeyman stated.

Lucky Labowitz, opined, “It’s only in Kenya where someone openly admits that he is/was a rapist and people laugh about it….only in Kenya!”

This comes just days after male congregants in the pastor’s church threatened to take legal action against him after he threatened to interfere with the ‘normal functioning’ of their ‘male organs’.

In a video doing rounds online, the controversial clergyman equated their male organs to the index finger and referred to them as “kakitu” and “tuvitu”.

This pastor Ng'ang'a is a comedian ever.

Through Otieno and Amisi Advocates, the Neno men accused the televangelist of publicly and without provocation used threatening and abusive words against them.

In the letter dated August 26, the church members also noted that Pastor Ng’ang’a publicly and without provocation used threatening and abusive words against them.

“That on various dates well within your knowledge without lawful excuse, you used obscene, abusive or insulting language, against our clients, who are essentially your employers by virtue of their tithes and offerings, in such a manner as was likely to cause a breach of the peace and more particularly by referring to them as “ng’ombe wewe” and “ng’ombe hizi” which are notorious Swahili derivatives for a foolish person,” the letter read in part.

The churchgoers want their employee by “virtue of their tithes and offerings”, to issue an apology in one of the national daily newspapers in two days after which they will commence private criminal prosecution against the minister.

The group raise the claims a day after Ng’ang’a apologized to Citizen TV’s Linus Kaikai for threatening to kill him in March.

