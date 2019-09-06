One Arrested With Over Ksh200 Million In Fake Foreign Currencies In Kileleshwa

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Thursday seized over Ksh200 million in fake United States Dollars, Euros and Pounds in Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

According to the DCI, the officers acting on a tip-off from members of the public arrested one suspect, Bobby Kariuki Kimani, during the operation.

Kimani will be arraigned in court on Friday.

“He’ll be arraigned today and charged with Forgery contrary to Section 367(a)of Penal Code, ” DCI said in a tweet.

OVER 200 Million shillings in FAKE US Dollars, Euros & Pounds was confiscated yesterday in Kileleshwa by officers acting on a tip-off & ONE suspect; 27-year-old Bobby Kariuki KIMANI arrested- He’ll be arraigned today & charged with Forgery contrary to Section 367(a)of Penal Code. pic.twitter.com/ukqjtxlJgn — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 6, 2019

At the same time, detectives based in Baringo confiscated 21 pieces of Elephant tusks at Alem area in Ripko.

During the operation, the officers arrested five suspects who are also set to be arraigned today.

The five are Joseph Kariuki, Joseph Lewalen, Kurkamar Lokoriar, Turu Katikit and Amos Kamarnyang.

21 PIECES of Elephant Tusks weighing 72 Kilograms were Yesterday recovered at Alem area in Ripko location, Baringo County and FIVE suspects-Joseph Kariuki, Joseph Lewalen, Kurkamar Lokoriar, Turu Katikit & Amos Kamarnyang- arrested & in custody. To be arraigned Today|@kwskenya pic.twitter.com/LAMSgdrUkh — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 6, 2019

