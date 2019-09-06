in NEWS

One Arrested With Over Ksh200 Million In Fake Foreign Currencies In Kileleshwa

199 Views

Fake currency [PHOTO/ DCI]

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Thursday seized over Ksh200 million in fake United States Dollars, Euros and Pounds in Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

According to the DCI, the officers acting on a tip-off from members of the public arrested one suspect, Bobby Kariuki Kimani, during the operation.

Kimani will be arraigned in court on Friday.

“He’ll be arraigned today and charged with Forgery contrary to Section 367(a)of Penal Code, ” DCI said in a tweet.

At the same time, detectives based in Baringo confiscated 21 pieces of Elephant tusks at Alem area in Ripko.

During the operation, the officers arrested five suspects who are also set to be arraigned today.

The five are Joseph Kariuki, Joseph Lewalen, Kurkamar Lokoriar, Turu Katikit and Amos Kamarnyang.

