Nakuru To Stage 2019 Victoria Cup As Kenya Simbas Host Zimbabwe Sables

The last 2019 Victoria Cup fixture pitting The Kenya Simbas against the Zimbabwe Sables will be held at the Nakuru Athletic Club Grounds on Saturday September 21.

In a statement to the media, the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) said that the move was part of the body’s strategic plan to popularize the sport outside Nairobi.

“This is part of KRU’s strategic Plan to decentralize the sport and ensure it reaches those that live outside Nairobi.”

In June, the Elgon Cup fixture took place at the Kisumu Mamboleo Showgrounds and a super week was held in the area to educate and develop the skills of upcoming players as well as those interested in Officiating and Coaching.

As it stands, Zimbabwe are on top of the log with 17 points and have two matches left on their calendar: vs Zambia on September 14 and the return leg against Kenya.

The Simbas on the other hand have only this match left as curtains fall on the Victoria Cup. Uganda Cranes who have completed their Victoria Cup fixtures sit third with 15 points while Zambia are fourth with zero points as they are yet to register any win or draw.

