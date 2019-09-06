Mombasa Businessman Abdi Gedi Amin To Be Charged With Over Ksh1 Billion Tax Evasion

Mombasa businessman Abdi Gedi Amin was yesterday arrested in Mombasa over tax evasion amounting to over Ksh1 billion.

According to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Mr Amin will be charged with failure to pay taxes, to file returns and giving false information that affects tax liability for two companies and himself.

The suspect is reported to own at least seven companies trading as manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers in household commodities including sugar, oils, general goods to transport services.

In the companies, he is either a director or used proxies to manage the firms.

The offences contravene Section 97(c) as read with Section 104(3) of the Tax Procedures Act 2015.

“The suspect spent his night at the police custody awaiting to take the plea. KRA is committed to facilitating taxpayers to pay and file their taxes as part of their civil duty toward making our country self-sustainable,” reads a statement from the Kenya Revenue Authority.

KRA is targeting 600 individuals this year for tax evasion related cases, up from 222 prosecuted last year.

“Last year we took to court 222 individuals, this year we have shifted our focus completely, we want to prosecute 600 individuals.We have shifted focus in 2019 and have watertight cases targeting up to 600 individuals, these are cases which are properly investigated and we are sure that we will get over 94 per cent success rate,” KRA said.

