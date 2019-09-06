Maj-Gen (Rtd) Gordon Kihalangwa Among 8 Principal Secretaries Affected In Uhuru’s Mini Reshuffle

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday announced new changes in government that affect eight Principal Secretaries.

In a statement to newsrooms, President Kenyatta moved retired Major General Gordon Kihalangwa from the Defence Ministry to State Department for Public Works.

This comes just months after the president transferred him from the state department of immigration.

According to the President, he made the reshuffle “in order to enhance efficiency and service delivery.”

The President transferred Prof Paul Maringa from State Department for Public Works to Infrastructure, Ms Betty Maina from Industrialisation to Environment and Forestry.

Others moved are, Dr Francis Owino from State Department for Public Service to State Department for Industrialization and Dr Ibrahim Mohamed from State Department for Environment and Forestry to State Department for Defence.

In the new changes, Julius Korir from State Department for Infrastructure was moved to State Department for Public Service.

He also transferred Prof Dr Fred K Segor from State Department for Irrigation to State Department for Wildlife Services.

President Kenyatta also merged the State Department Crop Development with State Department for Agricultural Research to create the State Department for Crop Development and Agricultural Research.

Prof Hamadi Boga was moved from State Department of Agricultural Research to State Department for Crop Development and Agricultural Research.

This comes barely a month after he moved the Irrigation State Department from Mwangi Kiunjuri’s Agriculture ministry to Water and Sanitation under CS Simon Chelugui in his Executive order number six of 2019.

