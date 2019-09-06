Kiza Lounge Owner Ali Oumarau Deported Over Crime Links

Ali Oumarau, the owner of Kiza Lounge in Nairobi’s Kilimani area, has reportedly been deported over international crime links.

According to reports, the niger National is wanted by other countries for being a leader of an international criminal gang.

“His work permit had expired and we realised that he was part of an international criminal gang,” Wangui Muchiri from the Ministry of Interior told Nation.

The officer, however, declined to confirm whether the government would go after his property.

The businessman opened Kiza Tomorrow, a bar and lounge in Nairobi in 2014.

He later launched Kiza Restaurant that features menus from all over Africa.

Currently, the posh lounge has branches in Canada, Nigeria and Dubai.

Apart from the night club businesses, the former football player is said to have an interest in real estate and music industry.

Recently, Interior Cabinet Fred Matiang’i vowed to crack the whip on all foreign nationals without valid work permits.

“We are not against immigrants, but we want right visitors who obey the law. We want all our visitors to come through the door and not through the window. The work permit regime has totally changed and it will remain that way,” Matiang’i said.

