Six G4S Staff Detained For 7 Days Over Stolen Ksh72 Million

The court has detained six G4S staff members linked to the stolen Ksh72 million by police imposters pending investigations.

Appearing at a Milimani Court, the court ruled that the suspects be held at Lang’ata police station for seven days.

The prosecution had sought 10 days to complete investigations.

The six include Danmark Magembe, Ascar Kemunto, Nathan Njiru, Wilfred Nyambane, Musa Rajab and Abraham Mwangi Njoroge.

The police revealed that they had found broken cash boxes and 13 bags that were stolen by the impostors on Friday morning.

The bags and boxes were found in Thogoto Forest, Kiambu County.

According to the police, they found bags and cash boxes belonging to Stanbic, KCB and Barclays banks.

“It was reported by a member of the public on Friday at 12am that he spotted broken cash boxes and cash bags from different banks,” OB number 33/5/2019 recorded reads.

Other items found in the forest were a mobile phone, Itel make, a sim card serial number 89254021104175661927 and a black G4S jacket.

The imposters are claimed to have made away with Ksh72 million while the money was on transit from the G4S headquaters along Witu road as well as withdrew part of it from a StanChart ATM in Nairobi West.

The suspects will appear in court again on September 18.

