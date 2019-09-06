Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe Dies At 95

The first former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe has died at the age of 95.

Mugabe had been hospitalised in Singapore where he had been receiving treatment.

His death was announced by the current President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who termed him as an icon of liberation and a pan-Africanist.

“It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President, Cde (comrade) Robert Mugabe. Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace.,” Mr Mnangagwa tweeted.

Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years, but was removed from power in 2017 through a military coup.

During his reign, Mugabe fronted himself as a critic of the West and the United Kingdom, the former colonial power, which he denounced as an “enemy country”.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu