Former Harambee Stars Coach Sebastien Migné Plans To Settle In Kenya

Immediate former Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migné wants to settle in Kenya.

The Frenchman is back after resigning last month and declared his love for the country.

“I have also fallen in with the country (Kenya) and I’m thinking of investing here as well,” Migné said.

He regretted that he could not continue to coach Stars.

“It is unfortunate that I could not continue to work as the national team coach but even if I get a coaching job elsewhere I will still come be back here,” he added.

Migné has already enrolled his child at a local French school.

