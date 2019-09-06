DJ Kriss Darlin Shown The Door At NTV Over Kibra Bid

Reggae DJ Kriss Darlin has been sacked from NTV following his bid to vie for Kibra Constituency seat in the upcoming by-election.

The DJ hosted NTV’s weekly Jam Rock reggae, but has now been ‘relieved’ of his duties to allow him concentrate on politics.

“Kris has made his decision that he is getting into politics and as per the editorial policy, he left us with no choice but to terminate his contract as the host of the Jam Rock Reggae Show. This decision was mutual between both parties. We wish him well in his future endeavors. He will, however, host two more shows to bid the fans bye,” Justus Tharao, NTV’s Head of Production and Programming told Nairobi News.

Read: “We Only Kneel Before God”, Kenyans React To Kriss Darlin’s Antics In Kibra [Video]

Darlin is among 10 contenders seeking to fly ODM’s flag in the by-election, that was occasioned by the death of Ken Okoth.

Last week, he became the laughing stock after kneeling before ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga seeking to be favoured in the nomination in order to protect him from ‘haters’.

“Nimesikia kuna vijana wengi sana bunge wanapinga baba, niruhusu mimi kijana mwenzao niende nipagane na wao kule wewe you appear 2022. wacha nipigwe risasi wewe ubaki kuongoza 2022. Na mimi naomba sana unishike mkono baba (I have heard that there are many young men in Parliament fighting Baba (Raila), allow me as their fellow youth to go fight them in there as you wait to fight in 2022. Let them shoot me if it means that you remain and lead in 2022. I ask that you hold my hand Baba),” stated Darlin amid cheers from the crowd.

The ODM leader remained silent as the DJ affirmed his allegiance.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu