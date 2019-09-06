Dennis Itumbi Dragged To Court Over Child Support

Former State House Digital Director Dennis Itumbi has been sued for child support for a child he allegedly fathered.

Through her lawyer Enricah Dulo, the mother of the two-month-old has noted that Itumbi deserted the child from the time of its birth.

The unnamed woman, further noted that he has not provided any form of support since it was born.

In court papers seen by Daily Nation, the mother to his alleged child further revealed that she stopped working before giving birth to the baby and therefore has no form of maternity pay.

She also stated that attempts to have a meeting with Itumbi have been futile as he only sent a friend to address her instead of showing up in person.

“She is seeking Sh50,000 monthly subsistence allowance for the minor to cater for food, clothing, medicine and house help salary,” her lawyer wrote in court papers.

Additionally, the woman is seeking to have Itumbi provide his national identity car for his name to be included in the minor’s birth certificate.

She alleges that she was in a relationship with Itumbi between January and August last year before the relationship ended.

The lawyer reveals: “He ended the relationship in August 2018 when the lady informed him that she was pregnant with his child. She successfully delivered a baby girl on June 14, this year.”

Furthermore, the woman has accused Itumbi of trying to convince her to terminate the pregnancy when he learnt of her being expectant.

“Itumbi has since blocked her and she is unable to engage with him on any meaningful communication in regard to the welfare of the minor,” lawyer Dulo added.

The case is scheduled to be heard on September 26.

