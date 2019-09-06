33-year-old Man Arrested With Ksh2.7 Million Fake Currency In Mwea

A 33-year-old man, Job Arwa Omondi, has been arrested by sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in possession of Ksh2.7 million fake currency.

Omondi was arrested in Ngurubani, Mwea East driving a Mazda Demio with the money hidden in the bonnet of the car.

Detectives also confiscated assorted bottles of chemicals believed to be used in processing the fake old Ksh1000 currency notes.

“Interrogations ongoing and the suspect (who was also found with a roll of cannabis sativa) to be arraigned on Monday. All exhibits secured,” tweeted the DCI.

This comes a few hours after detectives from the same department seized over Ksh200 million in fake United States Dollars, Euros and Pounds in Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

According to the DCI, the officers acting on a tip-off from members of the public arrested one suspect, Bobby Kariuki Kimani, during the operation.

Kimani will be arraigned in court on Friday.

At the same time, detectives based in Baringo confiscated 21 pieces of Elephant tusks at Alem area in Ripko.

During the operation, the officers arrested five suspects who are also set to be arraigned today.

The five are Joseph Kariuki, Joseph Lewalen, Kurkamar Lokoriar, Turu Katikit and Amos Kamarnyang.

