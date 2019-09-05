Security Personnel Allegedly Attached To Raila In High-speed Police Chase

Security personnel allegedly attached to former prime minister Raila Odinga were on Thursday involved in a car chase with police officers along Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

The officers manning a roadblock at the Eveready junction had reportedly received information about a heavily tinted white SUV and on board armed individuals.

The driver of the car did however decline to stop prompting the police to chase them into Nakuru town.

Read:

With the help of boda boda riders, the officers managed to stop the car. They deflated the tyres and ordered the suspects to step out of the car.

The individuals then flashed badges indicating that they work with the ODM party leader.

They further mentioned that they were hurriedly trying to make it to Nairobi for an important meeting.

Read Also:

Boda boda riders then apologized to the supposed security officers and chanted “Baabaaa Baabaa”.

ODM communications director Philip Etale did however indicate that Odinga’s security teams are within Nairobi at the moment.

“I am not aware of any incident involving Raila’s security detail. He is and has been in Nairobi since the week began and all his security personnel are around,” he told a local blog.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu