Riruta Deputy OCS Shot Dead After Exchange Of Fire With Junior Officers

Riruta Police Station Deputy OCS Benson Indeche was on Thursday morning shot dead by his junior officers who were responding to a distress call from residents at Coast area Kwangware, Nairobi.

According to reports, Indeche was gunned down at around 3am after boda boda operators accused him of harassing them with a pistol.

The operators are said to have contacted Indeche’s colleagues who were on patrol.

On arrival, they asked Indeche, who is said to have been drunk, to surrender. He refused, shooting one of the officers, Kenneth Kimathi, on the wrist.

The police officers opened fire, fatally injuring Indeche.

“The officers shot at him and on examination, it was found out that he was a police officer. He was armed with Ceska pistol and had fired seven rounds of ammunition, ” a police report stated.

Read: Chuka OCS Allegedly Assaults Junior Officer, ‘Breaks’ His Leg

He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Nairobi Women’s Hospital.

The injured officer is currently undergoing treatment at Chiromo Lane Medical Centre.

Nairobi Police boss Philip Ndolo confirmed the incident saying the injured officer is in a critical condition.

“I cannot talk much about the incident, the circumstances are very interesting. Investigations are ongoing to establish what really transpired,” Ndolo told Nation on phone.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu