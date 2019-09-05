Raila Visits Norman Magaya In Hospital Amid Claims That ODM Had Neglected Him

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has visited ailing former NASA CEO Norman Magaya in hospital following claims that the party had abandoned him.

Confirming the visit, nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi who shared pictures of Raila on Twitter.

He captioned the photos: “Norman is not just a great friend but a person whom I admire his courage, brevity, commitment to a cause and focus. He is among the youth leaders who will shape the future of Kenya politics. I wish him a quick recovery.”

Last evening, together with my colleagues we joined NASA leader H.E. Hon @RailaOdinga when he visited NASA CEO and Kenya Film Classification Board Director Norman Magaya @amugira at Nairobi Hospital. pic.twitter.com/oKW516j105 — Godfrey Osotsi (@HonOsotsi) September 5, 2019

Mr Odinga’s visit followed social media rant from netizens for allegedly neglecting Mr Magaya since he suffered a heart attack on December 2017.

Following the claims, Magaya came out to noted that he has been under treatment for the past four months and that his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has stood by him since.

“I have had a recurrent heart condition for the past four months and been admitted in the hospital on three occasions latest being last week. On all occasions both the coalition leadership and the party has stood with me,” he tweeted.

His response was made moments after ODM party rubbished the claims of abandonment that had attracted much criticism from netizens who were willing to help Magaya raise any pending medical bills.

In a statement issued by ODM, the party noted that they have been offering Magaya support in every way possible.

“The ODM Party is aware that Nasa CEO Norman Magaya has been unwell. We continue to support him in every possible way and wish him a quick recovery. Every request for support has been dealt with as and when received by the party,” ODM tweeted.

Additionally, they went ahead to tell Kenyans that Mr Magaya has no pending bills and that the party’s Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna recently visited him to ascertain the same.

Mr Magaya first collapsed in August 2017 at the national tallying centre in Bomas of Kenya during the tabulation of presidential votes after the general election.

