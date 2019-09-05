Oduor Ong’wen Sacked Wafula Buke for Discovering the Inflated Cost of the New Orange House

Orange Democratic Party (ODM) Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen and Finance Director Joshua Kawino are said to have been enraged and uncomfortable with the Director of Political Affairs Wafula Buke for discovering that the two top officials received Ksh 40 million as kickback after the purchase of the new ODM headquarters located along Loyangalani Drive in Lavington.

According to sources within the party, Oduor Ong’wen who is known to love quick money from party nominations and sleeping with female staff members and party associates got enraged when Wafula Buke confronted him after being contacted by an agent who was negotiating the purchase of the party’s headquarter.

The agent allegedly narrated to Wafula Buke and other party officials how the price for the party headquarter was Ksh 130 million but Ksh 40 million was agreed to be added on top of it so as earn kickbacks to top Orange House officials led by Kawino and Oduor Ong’wen.

Wafula Buke recorded the whole engagement and confronted the two who immediately initiated disciplinary measures against him and ensured that he was sacked.

The agent realised that he had been shortchanged when he saw in the newspaper that the party had concluded the purchase of the new headquarters for Ksh 170 million while he was not aware that the transaction had proceeded. He demanded his cut but that was never entertained by Kawino and Oduor Ong’wen.

The sacking of one of ODM’s leading luminary and one of the least corrupt individuals known in the party has raised questions with others indicating that only Wafula Buke and few others justified the “democratic” credentials in the name O.D.M.

On a post on Facebook this morning, the sacked party official Wafula Buke has promised to fully reveal details of corruption as he knows that his fate is sealed and he doesn’t have an income anymore. He knows that even if reinstated, he might be killed and so he might not take up a reinstatement.

Wafula Buke has itemised instances where he was lured with bribes, threats and cajoling to sell-out the party, he refused to be a party to the corruption but now paid with his own employment.

ODM was to previously move to a different house which was previously rented by Okoa Kenya within Lavington Estate but that was opposed as neighbours likened the party to a moving mess which would have interfered with their comfort.

ODM Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen and Judith Ramaita Pareno have been variously accused of running a party ticket auction cartel where nomination certificates are sold to the highest bidder in the party.

Calls for them to be relieved of their duties have never been entertained by the party’s leadership.

