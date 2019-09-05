Shock As Missing Man’s Body Is Found Buried In Ex-Convict’s Home In Kisumu

Residents in Nyando area were shocked after body parts of a man who went missing were found buried in an ex-convict’s home.

According to Nyando Police boss Leonard Matete, the deceased’s relatives had reported him as a missing person on August 24.

Officer Opondo further noted that they had acted on a tip that the deceased, Stephen Obura, had been involved in a fight with a man who is an ex-convict.

The police, accompanied by the area chief, Nick Opondo, stated that they then raided the suspect’s home where they encountered a foul smell that led them to an abandoned hole within the compound.

He then exclaimed that the hole was dug up and police recovered body parts that were identitfies as those of the missing man.

The suspect is claimed to have fled following the arrival of police officers in his home.

The officers have since launched a manhunt for the suspect who is reported to be a jailbird.

