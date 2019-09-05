in NEWS

Shock As Missing Man’s Body Is Found Buried In Ex-Convict’s Home In Kisumu

199 Views

/Courtesy

Residents in Nyando area were shocked after body parts of a man who went missing were found buried in an ex-convict’s home.

According to Nyando Police boss Leonard Matete, the deceased’s relatives had reported him as a missing person on August 24.

Officer Opondo further noted that they had acted on a tip that the deceased, Stephen Obura, had been involved in a fight with a man who is an ex-convict.

The police, accompanied by the area chief, Nick Opondo, stated that they then raided the suspect’s home where they encountered a foul smell that led them to an abandoned hole within the compound.

Read: Another of Nyando MP Fred Outa’s Aide Kills a KDF Soldier in Ahero

He then exclaimed that the hole was dug up and police recovered body parts that were identitfies as those of the missing man.

The suspect is claimed to have fled following the arrival of police officers in his home.

The officers have since launched a manhunt for the suspect who is reported to be a jailbird.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Avatar

Written by Jael Keya

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Oduor Ong’wen Sacked Wafula Buke for Discovering the Inflated Cost of the New Orange House
kitany, linturi

Kitany Denies Luring Linturi To Naivasha Says It Was “Willing Buyer, Willing Seller” Situation