Michael Olunga Rallies Fans Behind Harambee Stars, Promises Good Show Against Uganda

Michael Olunga has urged fans to rally behind the Harambee Stars as they play Uganda in a friendly match at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

The Japan-based striker promised that the players will give their best in the encounter.

“We just pray that they (fans) may come in large numbers to suppprt us and us as players we are promising to give our level best come on Sunday,” the Kashiwa Reysol player said.

Read:

The former Gor Mahia player has enjoyed a good season in Japan and so far boasts 14 league goals.

Kenya, under new coach Francis Kimanzi, will use the friendly to prepare for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers starting November.

Meanwhile, all the foreign-based players who were called for the match have arrived with the latest to touch base was China-based winger Ayub Timbe, who arrived on Wednesday.

Read Also:

Stars will miss the services of their skipper Victor Wanyama, who failed to strike a move away from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Harambee Stars Squad

Goalkeepers

Patrick Matasi (St. George), John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks), Faruk Shikalo (Young Africans)

Defenders

Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Evans Kibwage (KCB), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Brian Otieno (Bandari), Hillary Wandera (Tusker), Erick Ouma (Vasalunds), Amai Atariza (Bandari), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks)

Midfielders

Francis Kahata (Simba), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks), Collins Agade (Bandari), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe), Cliff Nyakeya (FC Masr), Erick Johanna Omondi (IF Brommapojkarma), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega Homeboyz), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards)

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol), Jesse Were (Zesco United), Enosh Ochieng (Ulinzi Stars)

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu