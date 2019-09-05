Madagascar Declines To Play South Africa Over Xenophobia

Madagascar has declined to play South Africa over the recent xenophobic attacks in a friendly scheduled for this Saturday in South Africa.

South Africa FA confirmed the cancellation of their participation in the match.

In a statement, the association noted: “SAFA regrets to inform the public that the match between Bafana Bafana and Madagascar scheduled for this coming Saturday (7 September) has been called off after the visitors (Madagascar) decided to withdraw from the encounter.”

Madagascar was to step in for Zambia who took a similar decision on Tuesday.

“The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) regrets to inform members of the public that the international friendly match between Zambia and South Africa that was scheduled for National Heroes Stadium on Saturday, 7 September 2019 has been called off in view of the prevailing security concerns in South Africa.

“FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala has relayed the message to the South African Football Association (SAFA) about the decision,” the FA said on Tuesday.

South Africa has in the past few days witnessed senseless violence against foreigners in the country.

