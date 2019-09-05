Kenyan Man In US Charged With Raping, Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

A Kenyan man living in the US is facing charges of domestic assault, battery, rape and kidnapping before an Oklahoma court.

Erick Wanjiku is said to have strangled and raped his then girlfriend whose identity remains concealed after she refused to give in to his sexual demands.

A police report indicates that the victim tried to escape severally but Wanjiku prevailed over her.

When she again tried to escape, the suspect is said to have dragged her upstairs and caused injuries to her body and most especially her face.

According to Sgt. Jillian Phippen of Tulsa Police Special Victims Unit, the woman finally convinced Wanjiku to let her visit the doctor and on their way to the car, she got away.

“When you read a case that sends a chill down your spine, and you know you are not going to leave until you make an arrest, this was the case,” Phippen said.

“She finally convinced him, I need to go to the hospital because I’m going to die, and as they went out to the car, she ran away,” he continued.

Wanjiku has however apologized for the unfortunate incident, maintaining that he does not recall the events of that night.

He has however been released from custody but has to wear a GPS monitor and is not allowed to leave Oklahoma without permission.

