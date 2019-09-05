DNA Results Confirms Ken Okoth Is The Father Of Anne Thumbi’s Son

The DNA test carried out to prove the paternity of Anne Thumbi’s son has revealed that the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth is indeed the father.

The results, seen by Nation revealed that the late legislator was a 99.9 percent a match to the minor.

Samples for the test were collected from Okoth’s body before it was cremated last month following family wrangles.

During his funeral service in Kibera last month, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko caused chaos when he announced to mourners that Okoth has fathered a son with the nominated MCA.

He then claimed that Mr Okoth’s wife, Monica together with his extended family were locking out Ms Thumbi and her five-year-old son.

Ms Thumbi then went ahead to file a suit to bar the family from cremating the remains of the lawmaker until the case is heard.

Through her lawyer Elkana Mogaka Thumbi, Thumbi in her petition stated: “The mother and wife have deliberately and unfortunately excluded me from the funeral and burial arrangements of Okoth.”

Ms Anne sued the MP’s widow Monica Okoth, his mother Angela Ongere and Lee Funeral Home on behalf of her son, whom she affirmed is Okoth’s.

Mr Okoth succumbed in July after a long battle with colorectal cancer.

