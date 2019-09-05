Kenya’s First-Ever Female SWAT Squad Deployed In Nairobi CBD

Kenya’s first all-female Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team has been deployed in Nairobi CBD.

Confirming their deployment, Deputy Inspector General of Administration Police Noor Gabow noted that the 48-member team has been deployed on patrol around the city.

Officer Gabow further noted that the specially trained commandos have been deployed for five months in the city before resuming their 15-month training programme.

He mentioned: “They will enhance police visibility and sufficiently respond to distress calls from the public while supplementing any existing ground forces.

“We are hoping to deploy them to other places and train more. They are ready to serve anywhere,” Gabow explained.

The team can be spotted dressed in their full gear, armed and faces draped with balaclavas.

The team, which is first in sub-Saharan Africa, comprises of 48 women specially trained for unarmed combat, shooting with a high level of accuracy, assembling explosives, scaling buildings among other tactical operations.

Kenya is one of four countries in the world that have an all-female tactics unit.

The other three countries are Libya, India and the United States.

They graduated in August in a ceremony attended by the Interior Security Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

