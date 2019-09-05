Busia AP Officer Who Invited Street Kids To Her Wedding Loses Husband Days After Event

Doris Wako, an Administration Police officer in Busia who last month melted hearts after inviting street kids to attend her wedding, has been bereaved.

According to online sources, Wako lost her husband on Wednesday.

The father of five is said to have collapsed and died on Wednesday night.

Wako revealed that her husband was in good health at the time of his death.

“My husband collapsed and died just like that. He was not sick and did not complain of anything prior to the incident,” she divulged to a local blog.

Wako, who is said to have immense affection for the street children, solemnised her union with her long-time sweetheart on Sunday, August 18 at Our Lady of Grace and Compassion Primary School Matayos constituency.

The event was graced by her family members and her friends from the streets.

Speaking on the surprise move, Wako noted that the children like any other should be supported and embraced by every person.

“I don’t see anything extraordinary to invite these good friends of mine on such a memorable day in my life. Difficult situations back home are the key factors pushing them to the streets,” she stated.

The AP further urged parents to always strive to solve family differences amicably since children are the ones who suffer most when guardians engage in rows.

She exclaimed: “Once on the streets, the harsh environment pushes them to criminal activities while some engage in drug abuse. My aim is to remove them from the streets and if possible reunite them with their families.

“Parents also need to listen to their children instead of dismissing them. They might have pertinent issues that can be solved before they run to the streets,” she added.

