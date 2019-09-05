Sauti Sol’s Bien Aime, Chiki Send Internet Into A Frenzy With Steamy Dance (Video)

Sauti Sol’s Bien Aime Baraza and his fiance Chiki Kuruka on Wednesday excited netizens after sharing a steamy lap dance video on Instagram.

The video starts with Bien dancing for his girlfriend who is seated with a book in hand. As they get into the dance, Chiki sets the book aside and takes out Sh1000 notes which she tucks in Bien’s sweat pants.

A few seconds into the dance, they reverse the roles. Chiki also performs a lap dance for the one quarter of the boy band.

Read:

“Lapdance for my baby. Happy Birthday to the love of my life. There truly is no me without you. My best half. Thanks for keeping up with my ashy a** for all these years (yes years). My face is your throne. I love you Chiki. See you later,” wrote Bien.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIEN-AIME ALUSA BARAZA (@bienaimesol) on Sep 4, 2019 at 3:11am PDT

Here are some of the comments:

“Hahahahaha ..Ya leo naona imeshika poa bwana chairman,” Ben Soul wrote.

Radio queen Tallia Oyando said, “Face is throne, I love you guys waiting for you two to write a caption for me. God bless you sending love always.”

“I really had my doubts kama she’s African but baada ya kuona location aliyotoa that cash, sina maswali tena, she is 100% our own,” comedian Idris Sultan wrote.

“Aaaawwwwww that’s soooo nice. “My face is your throne” how sweeeet because @chikikuruka is your queen…. HOOOMAAAAIIIGHAAAAAADDDD,” Patricia Kihoro stated.

“Hahahahaha when i grow up,” Nviiri the storyteller said.

Bien and Chiki got engaged in February.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu