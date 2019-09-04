Tiwa Savage Cancels Performance In South Africa Over Xenophobic Attacks Against Nigerians

Nigerian songstress Tiwa Savage has cancelled her South African performance over the recent wave of violence by South Africans towards other Africans.

In a tweet, the crooner said that her decision was influenced by “the barbaric butchering of my people in SA.”

The DSTV delicious Festival was scheduled to start on September 21 in Johannesburg which has been hugely affected by the xenophobic attacks.

“I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is SICK. For this reason I will NOT be performing at the upcoming DSTV delicious Festival in Johannesburg on the 21st of September. My prayers are with all the victims and families affected by this,” Tiwa wrote.

In the past couple of days, foreign nationals most especially Nigerians have been affected by the recent spate of violence through arson and physical violence.

Reports indicate that five people have so far been affected by the wave of violence across Gauteng, causing a diplomatic incident between Nigeria and South Africa.

Several Shoprite stores – a South African-owned franchise – have been looted and raided over the past 24 hours. Violence broke out at some establishments, and some reports claim that one protester was shot dead in Lagos State.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday condemned the attacks and asked security forces to find a way of salvaging the situation.

“I condemn the violence that has been spreading around a number of our provinces in the strongest terms. I’m convening the ministers in the security cluster today to make sure that we keep a close eye on these acts of wanton violence and find ways of stopping them,” he said.

Kenyans in Mzansi have also been affected by the scourge of violence that has gripped the country, Kenya’s High Commissioner to South Africa Jean Kamau has confirmed.

“The Kenya High Commission has noted with great concern that several Kenyan citizens have been affected by the recent spate of violence through arson and physical violence as well as reported incidences of looting in various sections of Gauteng province,” she said.

“We have encouraged them to respond to the instructions and calls by the South African police to report and open files regarding all the incidences.”

