Saumu Mbuvi Gushes About Lover, Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter Saumu Mbuvi can not stop talking about her lover and Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip.

In a recent interview with Radio Jambo’s Massawe Jappani, Saumu said that she and the legislator met before the news of their attack surfaced.

“He was my best friend for a while and encouraged me on my projects. He was more of a friend and all that time, he advised me in politics. Anwar was the first person I could tell about my problem,” she said.

Read:

According to the businesswoman who will soon be opening a children’s home in Malindi, Anwar has always been a part of her support system.

“He was supportive and is always. I appreciate him because he is my system support. He always advises not to entertain negativity.”

Before Anwar was businessman turned politician Ben Gatu who is also the father of her daughter. She has in the past noted that things with Gatu were rocky hence the break up.

Read Also:

“The violence was there but I left the relationship and went to my dad, apologized and asked for forgiveness,” she said.

Asked about how her father’s fame has affected her, Saumu told Massawe that she has mostly been irked by those who refer to the county boss as a drug dealer.

“It does affect me because they don’t know what kind of a person my dad is. My dad helps a lot in this country. Saying that he is a thief hurts me,” she said.

“I know he has gone through so much to be where he is,” she stated.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu