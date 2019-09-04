16-Year-Old Rae Green Stars Footballer Collapses And Dies

Rae Green Stars FC player, Moses Ayoo Awuoth, collapsed during a football match and died while being taken to hospital last evening.

The 16-year-old is a student at Kisumu Day High School.

Rae FC coordinator Hesborn Ochieng told Citizen Digital that the Form Two student at Kisumu Boys High School suddenly fell and was rushed out of the pitch and first aid administered.

Ochieng’ however, says they made a quick decision to rush him to the hospital where he, unfortunately, died on a motorbike and was pronounced dead on arrival at Wema Hospital in Nyamasaria.

He said that nurses at Wema hospital informed them that the young player had passed on already.

According to Ochieng’ those who had accompanied the deceased to the hospital reported that he had had a convulsion on the way.

The body has been transferred to the Kisumu County Hospital awaiting a postmortem.

