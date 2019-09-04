Police Shoot Dead Two Armed Robbers In Mlolongo Town

Police officers have shot dead two suspected thugs in Mlolongo Town, Machakos County.

According to the police, the two were killed after one of them allegedly drew a gun to the officers at Mlolongo phase three estate.

Police boss Mukuusi stated: “Today at around 11.40 am, our officers from Mlolongo police station acting on a tip of around Petmark stage were out to arrest touts. In the process, they got information about three suspiciously looking men suspected to be part of a gang that terrorise locals.”

Read:

Mukuusi further mentioned that the police had earlier spotted the gang of three at Petmark stage within Mlolongo town before they took off on a motorbike.

He further revealed that the gang fled after the police officers confronted them.

“The officers gave chase. Some of the officers took motorbikes while the rest used a police land cruiser and drove to Mlolongo phase three estate at Diamond area,” he added.

“Two of the three passengers alighted from the bodaboda. One of them drew a firearm before the officers engaged them, two were fatally injured while the other and a cyclist sped off on the motorbike.”

Read also:

Additionally, Mukuusi noted that the police had recovered a mini-brown pistol of serial number EP 17103977 with a magazine parked with four rounds of ammunition.

It is reported that two more bullets were recovered from the thug’s bodies by City mortuary attendants.

The bodies were not immediately identified even as the police launch a manhunt on the other suspects who fled.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu