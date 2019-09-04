Kitany Dismisses Senator Linturi’s Marriage To First Wife

The unending drama in the ongoing divorce case between Meru Senator Mithika Linturi and his estranged wife Marieanne Kitany keeps having new twists and turns.

Appearing in court on Wednesday, the former chief of staff in the office of the Deputy President, dismissed the marriage between Linturi and his alleged first wife, Mercy Kaimenyi.

She returned to court for the re-examination in the divorce case after the case was adjourned on Tuesday following her absence due to the death of Linturi’s father.

Read: Kitany Seeks To Discontinue Divorce Case Temporarily To Mourn Linturi’s Father

In an application filed on Tuesday through her lawyer, Danstan Omari, Kitany noted that she was not ready to proceed with the case as she was mourning and needed to travel to her home in Meru to be part of her ‘father-in-law’s’ burial programme.

During the re-examination, Kitany stated that she saw the marriage certificate for the first time between Linturi and Mercy for the first time in December 2018.

She exclaimed: “It’s a document of a certain marriage celebrated on April 8, 2000. I didn’t know Linturi at that time. I did not attend that function.

“On April 8, 2000, I had just finished my degree and I was also working at Glaxo Smith Kline,” she noted.

Read also: Kitany, Linturi Were Never Married – Lawyer Says

Additionally, she affirmed that she was in no position to confirm whether the two had been married at the time as she had never seen their valid marriage certificate.

She told the court that only the Registrar of Marriages is the one who could confirm whether the document shown to the court was valid or not.

The document in question bears a stamp from Tigania Catholic Church.

She testified: “During the cross-examination, I was shown a video between Mercy and Linturi. I saw that video for the first time in this court. That video is not conclusive evidence that there was a marriage. I could only identify Linturi in that video.

Read also: Romantic Poem Linturi Penned For Kitany On Her Birthday Before ‘Marriage’ Hit Rocks

“From the video footage that I was shown I did not see signatures of marriage being written. I also did not see a marriage certificate from that video footage. I have never met Mercy Kaimenyi. Nor has she been listed as a witness in this case,” she stated.

However, she had initially confirmed that the evidence she had was the divorce suit that Linturi had filed against Mercy.

The question of her knowledge about Linturi’s first wife was raised on Monday after Linturi’s lawyers said the plaintiff should be subjected to a polygraph test as well as a psychiatric test.

They also told the court that she knew that Linturi was in a monogamous marriage when she met him and that they did not get married under the Meru or Kalenjin customary laws as earlier alleged.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu