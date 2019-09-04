FIFA Announces New Way Of Watching FIFA Qualifiers For Africa

For the first time you will be able to stream live on FIFA YouTube channel and website selected matches for the CAF qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

FIFA, the game’s world governing body made the groundbreaking announcement on Tuesday barely a month after centralizing media rights for the qualifiers for Africa.

“FIFA is unveiling a landmark initiative by investing in the production of the broadcasting feed, thus giving fans in Africa and around the world unprecedented access to the African qualifiers.

The live streams and on-demand replays of these first-round encounters will be on FIFA.com and FIFA’s YouTube channel,” FIFA announced.”

28 lowly ranked teams will do battle in the first round of the qualifiers for 14 slots in the group stage .

For a start four matches, including Burundi vs Tanzania, will be available for live-streaming.

“Bringing this exciting action to a global audience for the first time underscores FIFA’s ongoing digital transformation and its ongoing efforts to support football development in Africa and connect more fans with the beautiful game.”

List of matches confirmed for live streaming so far:

Burundi vs Tanzania (15:00 local time/15:00 cet)

South Sudan vs Equatorial Guinea (16:00 local time/15:00 cet)

Ethiopia vs Lesotho (16:00 local time/15:00 cet)

Sao Tome e Principe vs Guinea Bissau (15:30 local time/17:30 cet)

