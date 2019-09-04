in ENTERTAINMENT

Elani's Maureen Kunga Gets Hitched At A Private Ceremony In Naivasha (Photos)

Elani's Maureen Kunga. [Courtesy]

Elani’s Maureen Kunga is no longer a single lady.

The scrumptious band member got hitched at a private wedding ceremony on the shores of Lake Naivasha.

According to a local blog, Ms Kunga exchanged nuptials with her now husband towards the end of August in an event attended by close friends and family only.

The lawyer cum singer wore a white lace gown that accentuated her waist, while her maids showed off in green dresses but each made to one’s liking.

In December 2018, she and her lover held a dowry payment ceremony at her home in Meru.

Then, Ms Kunga wore a a traditional Kikuyu wedding attire and the lucky man, a white shirt and khaki pants.

Elani comprised of Wambui Ngugi, Brian Chweya and Ms Kunga just recently dropped their latest album “Colours of Love.”

Here are some more images from the wedding ceremony:

