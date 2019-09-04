“I spent Only One Hour with Investigators at EACC” – Governor Mike Sonko

Governor Mike Sonko has disputed claims that he spent more than 9 hours with investigators at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Tuesday.

According to the governor who spoke to KahawaTungu, he only spent 1 hour with the investigators who were interested in getting clarifications on why some errors were made while changing the garbage collecting companies in the county.

According to the governor, he was invited to EACC to appear there last week but he couldn’t make it as he was in Dubai with his family for a private visit. He informed the EACC investigators that he’d be available on Monday but they didn’t write to confirm his appearance. So he decided to appear there on Tuesday at 6 AM and found that the two investigators handling his case were in Machakos while another was elsewhere to make some arrests.

According to the governor, he decided to wait for them and they came back at around 1:30 PM and spent the one house between 2 and 3 PM speaking to him and getting all documents right.

He managed to clear the issues and was cleared at 3 PM.

The issues in question were the changes in garbage collection comapnies including one owned by former governor, Evans Kidero, whose contract was renewed right before 2017 elections and was being paid Ksh 393 million every single year. EACC was satisfied by the governor’s explanation as another company which is now being paid only Ksh 224 million was awarded the contract.

When members of Nairobi county assembly raised the issue, the governor fired the CEC environment together with her the chief officer and county secretary to stop more wastage. The process was also regularised and mistakes made by the sacked team corrected.

Governor Mike Sonko has maintained that he is not a thief as he has been allocated over Ksh 70 billion in the last financial years to finance Nairobi County projects. He has built over 100 KM of roads, 8 markets, fire stations, upgraded hospitals and improved Nairobi unlike his predecessor who only did 16 KM of roads in 5 years.

Some of the projects initiated by governor Sonko are;

Construction of the New Wakulima market along Kangundo road is now on its final stages.

The new market is being constructed by the Nairobi City County Gov’t in conjunction with the National Government. The new market has the capacity to accommodate over 1,500 traders.

Construction of a missing link road between Five Star Access Road through Memon estate and Muhoho Extension Road in South C.

Ksh 900 million has been disbursed to KURA by Nairobi County for recarpeting of various roads in the county with another 1.5Billion set for disbursement in phase 2 of the continuing recarpeting.

The county is advertising for the tendering of 69 more roads even as the county now seeks to purchase more equipments to be able to do most of the roads without contractors in the coming years. This will save the county in cost as well as provide gainful employment to Kenyans.

Ongoing rehabilitation of 1.8kms Likoni Link road in South B estate, Starehe Sub-County.

The Dandora sports stadium will be completed in the next few months before the county focuses on the next four sports facilities in the city-county.

The new Dandora Stadium will have notable features such as FIFA approved artificial turf and seats, modern floodlights, modern stalls and a gym centre.

The other four stadia to be constructed are Jacaranda Grounds, Kariokor, Kihumbuini and Woodley grounds.

According to governor Sonko, Pumwani Maternity Hospital has finally received the modern hospital beds for the newly renovated Ward 2 at the Hospital.

The new ward with a capacity of 65 beds.

Construction of a fire station at Waithaka in Dagoretti South is ongoing. The station will have fully equipped fire engines, ambulances, boreholes and other facilities for timely response to disasters within and around the county.

