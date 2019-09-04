Court Bans Live Coverage Of Linturi, Kitany Divorce Case As Witnesses Cite Threats

Divorce case pitting Meru Senator Mithika Linturi and his estranged wife Maryanne will not be transmitted live on TV.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Peter Gisore gave the directive following consent from all parties in the case.

However, the case will continue to be heard in public and reporters will be allowed to cover the proceedings.

Kitany stated that a number of her witnesses lineup to testify in the case had expressed their fears after they received threats from Linturi.

She noted that the lawmaker was out to intimidate the witnesses so that they do not give their testimony in the case.

Kitany continues to maintain that she was married to Linturi, claims the senator has denied.

On Wednesday, Kitany, through her lawyer Danstan Omari, dismissed the marriage between Linturi and his ‘first wife’ Mercy Kaimenyi.

Read: Kitany Dismisses Senator Linturi’s Marriage To First Wife

The former Chief of Staff at Deputy President William Ruto’s office noted that a document generated by Tigania Catholic church is not a proof of marriage between the two.

“The documents by Linturi don’t proof a marriage between him and Mercy. I had not seen these documents before I married Linturi or during the time of our marriage,” Kitany said during her cross-examination.

Kitany skipped yesterday’s court proceedings to mourn her father-in-law — Linturi’s father.

Through her lawyer, she applied to have the case adjourned until Friday following the death of Mzee Linturi on Monday.

Linturi, however, objected to the application through his lawyers who noted that the lies peddled by Kitany could have led to Mzee Linturi’s death.

Read Also: Kitany Seeks To Discontinue Divorce Case Temporarily To Mourn Linturi’s Father

The lawyers noted, in particular, a statement in which Kitany claimed to have built a house for the senator in Meru to have embarrassed the deceased – a member of the revered Njuri Ncheke – the supreme governing council of elders for the Meru people.

On Monday, Linturi’s lawyers said the plaintiff should be subjected to a polygraph test as well as a psychiatric test.

They also told the court that she knew that Linturi was in a monogamous marriage when she met him and that they did not get married under the Meru or Kalenjin customary laws as earlier alleged.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu