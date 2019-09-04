Burna Boy Vows To Never Set Foot In South Africa Over Xenophobic Attacks

Nigerian afrobeat star Damini Ogulu, popularly known by his stage name Burna Boy, has criticized the South African government over ongoing Xenophobic attacks in the country.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Burna Boy expressed his anger saying he’ll not set his foot in the country until the attacks targeting foreigners are stopped.

“…Today After watching the Killing of my people in South Africa the same way we have all watched it happen a few times in the past. FUCK ALL THAT! I personally have had my own xenophobic experiences at the hands of South Africans and because of that…

“I have not set foot in SA since 2017. And I will NOT EVER go to South Africa again for any reason until the SOUTH AFRICAN government wakes the fuck up and really performs A miracle because I don’t know how they can even possibly fix this, ” said Burna Boy.

According to the singer, the South African people should stop the enmity towards their fellow Africans who stood with them when apartheid was at the verge of bringing the community to its knees.

“This[attacks] goes against everything I stand 4, but at what point do we take action? I understand that years of Oppression has confused South Africans to the point where they see the pple who came to their defence during their Oppression as their Enemies and then worship their oppressors, ” he said.

He singled out Nigerians, who he said helped then freedom fighter Nelson Mandela from a death penalty in 1963-1964.

Burna Boy noted that the South African people should not be ‘ungrateful.’

The On The Low crooner, however, stated that whereas many of the South African people have turned a blind eye to ongoing injustice in their country, there’re a few good people who would do anything for a fellow African brother or sister.

“Lemme also say that there are some South Africans who are Amazing, Progressive AFRICAN people and I will forever Love them like I Love myself. But they are not many at all, ” he added.

Critics, however, raised concerns over some of Burna Boy’s sentiments that seemed to encourage animosity.

This is after the singer said Nigerians should protect themselves at all costs.

“And to my Brothers and sisters I am not encouraging any Violence or anything but please PLEASE Protect and Defend yourselves at all times, it may not seem like it but there’s always a way, ” the singer said.

He even went ahead to threaten South African rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes popularly known as AKA, eliciting mixed reactions.

And @MI_Abaga it’s Fuck @akaworldwide from now on. And if you down with him, it’s Fuck you too. I respect you too much, please Don’t throw my respect out the window cuz I swear you will fly out with it. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 3, 2019

He urged fellow Nigerians to return home and develop their country.

No be lie Amigo. But why we no fit all just come back make am good? Instead of to go become dog for city. If all the Nigerians for diaspora come back with ginger for our future we go clean house wey e go shine pass shoe https://t.co/M2GHL5hujd — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 3, 2019

Singer Tiwa Savage also condemned the attacks saying she had cancelled her South African performance over “the barbaric butchering of my people in SA.”

I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is SICK. For this reason I will NOT be performing at the upcoming DSTV delicious Festival in Johannesburg on the 21st of September. My prayers are with all the victims and families affected by this. — Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) September 4, 2019

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday called on all South Africans to stop the violence and looting targeted at foreigners.

“There can be no justification for any South African to attack people from other countries,” he said.

This isn’t the first time the country has been rocked by anti-foreigner violence.

In 2015 xenophobic attacks became so bad that a sports field south of Durban was made into a makeshift refugee camp for Africans escaping the violent looters:

