Bahati, Diana Marua Reveal Son’s Face For The First Time [Photo]

Gospel singer Bahati and his wife Diana Marua have for the first time shared with the world a photo of their son’s face.

Majesty Bahati, the couple’s second-born child, was born on August 14.

The couple posted the photo on Majesty’s Instagram page.

They captioned the photo, “Welcome To My World, Call Me #Majesty.”

Majesty is a brand ambassador of one of the city hospitals where he was born.

With only a few weeks old, young Majesty has over 30, 000 followers on his ‘Private’ Instagram account ran by Bahati and Diana.

Their other children, Heaven and Morgan(adopted) also have social media accounts.

The Kuchu Kuchu hitmaker and his wife are arguably one of the happiest couples, at least on social media.

Recently, the Reality TV star left tongues wagging after he hired a fleet of luxurious vehicles to escort the love of his life home.

“When Favour Locates You, even the Anointed call you Blessed Thank you Babe for making sure @MAJESTYBAHATI and I got home in comfort and in style @bahatikenya God gave me a Treasure , ” Diana captioned a video showing the couple leaving hospital.

Here is the video:

