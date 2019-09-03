Netizens React After Willy Paul Invites Women With Big Derrieres For Auditions

Kenyan singer Willy Paul has left tongues wagging after he invited specific women to audition for his upcoming project.

Pozee, as he’s popularly known, took to his social media accounts to describe the kind of women he wants featured in the video.

The Hallelujah crooner, who made a name for himself back in the day when many knew him as a gospel artist, amazed many when he stated that he was looking for girls with big derrieres and attractive body.

“Would you like to be in my next video?? Are you a female with a big a**** and sexy body??? Speak up tumalizane, ” he wrote.

This was, however, not the first time Pozee, who released songs with popular gospel artists including Gloria Muliro, was being controversial.

In the recent past, Pozee has elicited mixed reactions online with his raunchy performance with Tanzanian songstress Nandy.

The two rocked charts with their hit songs Njiwa in 2018 and recently Hallelujah.

In July, the Saldido Records boss released Lamba Nyonyo hit that broke the internet, with many including fellow artists terming it ‘explicit.’

This left many confused, with some seeking clarification on whether he was still a gospel artist.

Addressing the issue in during recent with Willis Raburu on Hot 96, Willy Paul said, “I am a creative artist, one day I could wake up and record a love song, the other a worship song.”

“Who says I quit gospel for secular? What God has put in me is beyond talent,” he continued.

Here are some of the reactions from netizens who saw Pozee’s Monday night post.

Hosea Chebii: Nandy amekucheat mpaka ukasahau kazi ya Mungu? Kwa kweli cha Shetani ni mengi. Jahanam upo wazi kwako?

Mwavula: Hapa paul amerudi saulo mlisema njia ya kushukia heaven n ile nyembamba au sahizi watu wamekuwa wengi tunaeza pitia ile pana

Kaka_abuu: Ndio ulambe nyonyo?😅

Eddy Kibah: Mtadhani mnaenda kutwerk mfike mwambiwe Job ni ya kunyamba..NYAMBENI UKO!!😂😂

Vincent: Kijana ulianza na roho..naona umemalizia mwili…

Bensone: William Paul ameamua ku’nature big a*** into the game 😂😂

___m.a.n_e.s.h____: Pozeeeee anataka fine a***🤣🤣👊👊

stivosimpleb0y: Ndo maanake🔥🔥

lynnmaggee: Where do i belong🤣🤣..fupi nono round

mulanomari: Labda tupatane ukague size

odi_wa_dubai: Injili isonge mbele😂😂😂

