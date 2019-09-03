Wendy Waeni’s Ex-Manager Joe Mwangi Detained For Five Days

Former gymnast Wendy Waeni’s manager, Joe Mwangi, has been detained for five days to allow the prosecution to conclude investigations on allegations that he threatened Wendy’s mother.

Mwangi was arrested on Monday over forgery of a letter purported to have originated from a Cabinet Secretary.

The letter in question is said to have spelt out “some consequences” for Wendy’s mother Magdalene Mbele.

He was arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts where the prosecution sought to hold him for seven days.

The court heard that Mwangi is a flight risk as he switched off his phones when he learnt that DCI sleuths were after him.

Read: Wendy Waeni’s Ex-Manager Joe Mwangi Arrested For Forging Letter Impersonating CS

The police further said the suspect was planning to fly out of the country to London.

Confirming the Monday arrest, DCI tweeted, “Mr Joseph Mwangi NDUTA alias Joe is in our custody. He will be charged appropriately once necessary police process is complete. We thank everyone that shared information on his whereabouts.”

Mwangi has been involved in a back and forth fight with the gymnast’s mother since the teenager accused him on live television of making away with money raised from her performances.

The ex-manager on his part accused the mother of being a drunkard who mishandled funds meant for Wendy’s upkeep.

Read Also:

“I gave Wendi’s mum 100k for Wendy’s school fees. Wendi’s mum is a drunkard,” Mwangi told Chipukeezy a few weeks ago.

But according to Ms Mbele, she is a staunch Christian who does not take alcohol.

“I’m a staunch Christian, I have never had alcohol in my life, my daughter can attest to that. Joe Mwangi is a liar and a fraud that is why it was best fit that he no longer manages my daughter,” she said.

Read Also:

Mwangi also roped in Interior CS Fred Matiang’i into the debacle saying that he (Matiang’i) is the one who pays school fees for the girl.

Days after Wendy raised the complaints, the DCI announced their commencement of investigations against Mwangi.

Together with the Child Protection Unit, the DCI opted to take the matter into their hands.

“Detectives from the Child Protection Unit have today commenced investigations into this matter & should ANY criminal culpability be found, appropriate legal action will be taken. We are grateful to all those who brought this to our attention,” the DCI tweeted.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu