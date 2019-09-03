Victor Wanyama Doubtful For Kenya Friendly Against Uganda

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama may not feature for Kenya in an upcoming friendly match against Uganda Cranes.

The two arch rivals lock horns at the Kasarani Stadium starting 4.00pm on Sunday.

14 players including one foreign-based hit camp on Monday ahead of the game.

Speaking after their first training session, new Harambee Stars’ coach Francis Kimanzi disclosed that Wanyama is doubtful for the clash.

“We will have a full report on whether Victor (Wanyama) will be available for the match in the course of the week. If he doesn’t make it on time then we may have to rest him on Sunday,” Kimanzi said.

Wanyama’s future at Tottenham Hotspur remains uncertain and has been linked with several moves away but no deal has materialized.

Stars will be without young defender Joseph Okumu, who recently joined Swedish top league side IF Elfsborg and is yet to settle.

Also out is midfielder Johanna Omollo of Belgian side Cercle Brugge, who is nursing an injury.

“(Joseph) Okumu hasn’t settled yet in Sweden so we will also give him some time off while Johanna (Omollo) is injured and needs time to nurse it,” clarified the coach.

“Of course they are top quality players so we will miss their services. It is, however, a good opportunity for us as the coaching staff to gauge other players we have called up,” he added.

The friendly will be Stars’ first match since gracing the 2019 AFCON in Egypt and will use it to get in shape ahead of qualifiers for the 2021 AFCON starting November.

“Yet another friendly match has been lined up for the Harambee Stars next month before Kenya faces Egypt and Togo in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers in November,” Football Kenya Federation (FKF) revealed.

Ethiopia-based goalkeeper Patrick Matasi was only foreign-based in the Monday training session, with more expected to join by mid-week.

