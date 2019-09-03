Questions Mariga Was Asked At Jubilee Headquarters And How He Beat The Rest

Former Inter Milan player McDonald Mariga was on Monday declared as the Jubilee Party candidate for the Kibra by-elections.

Mariga will now go face to face with candidates from other political parties for the Kibra MP seat.

The 32-year-old who was earlier on Monday accompanied by his supporters to the party headquarters along Thika Road for interviews was unveiled in the evening by the party’s National Elections Board chairman Andrew Musangi.

According to the vetting process, the aspiring candidates were tested in various areas to establish their suitability for the position.

Among the areas tested included the knowledge of party policies, ability to finance campaigns, understanding of parliamentary work and his vision for Kibra.

Additionally, the National Election Board also tested the candidates’ alignment with the party’s manifesto and ability to deliver its mandate.

Speaking at the headquarters, Mariga had noted that he wants to give back to the community, adding that he was once a resident of Karanja area in Kibra constituency.

He was then tested by a six-board member team who tallied their scores out of 100 marks each with Mariga emerging the best with 500 marks.

During the interview, Mariga together with the other 16 interested individuals were asked the following questions.

Are you a registered voter and where? (5 marks) Why did you join Jubilee party? (2 marks) Do you know what is in the Jubilee manifesto, Name at least 3? (15 marks ) Have you ever voted? (3 marks) How much have you paid for nomination fees? (5 marks ) Have you set up your campaign team /if yes name your campaign finance committee? ( 10 marks) How much have you set aside? (15marks) If you do not have your financial resources, Give proof of commitments and amounts? (5marks) Have you ever vie before yes /no? (5 marks) If yes which party /year? (5 marks ) How many votes did you get? (5 marks) Have you been nominated /appointed to a public office? (3 marks) If yes which position and how long did you serve? (2 marks) How aware are you with the responsibilities of the office you are vying for? (10marks) What impact do you think you will make in five years? (10 marks ).

Consequently, Mariga will face candidates from the rival Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Amani National Congress (ANC) parties.

ODM will conduct its party primaries on Saturday, September 7.

ANC party has fronted Eliud Owalo, a former ODM leader Raila Odinga’s aide.

The seat fell vacant following the demise of Ken Okoth, who succumbed to colorectal cancer on July 26 at the Nairobi Hospital.

