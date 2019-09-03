Kirinyaga Woman Rep Wangui Ngirici Confronted By Angry Motorist For Overlapping (Video)

Kirinyaga woman representative Wangui Ngirici has been confronted by an irate motorist for overlapping on the highway.

According to a video seen by Kahawa Tungu, the motorist who alighted from his vehicle went on to abuse the MP for allegedly disregarding road rules.

In an altercation, the MP is seen uttering some inaudible words to the motorist who seemed to want to hear nothing of it.

He then went ahead to assert to her that she is a grown woman who ought to follow rules.

This incident happens months after Activist Boniface Mwangi defiantly declined to give way to an unidentified VIP’s motorcade along Lang’ata Road near Wilson Airport.

In a video that he shared online, the Mwangi affirmed that he could not give way to ‘entitled civil servants and politician’.

He captioned the video saying: “I only give way to ambulances and fire engines. I block entitled civil servants and politician who love to use sirens to avoid traffic.

“As a taxpayer, I expect the people in these big cars to follow the law and work towards solving the perennial traffic jams,” he noted.

Earlier on in the year, Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, released a 5-Category list to Get Special Clearance on Kenyan Roads.

In the directive, the police boss gave a list of VIPs who would be accorded special road clearance.

The IG had issued warning to vehicles which will violate the traffic regulations.

