NASA CEO Norman Magaya Affirms Getting Medical Support From ODM Party

National Super Alliance (NASA) CEO Norman Magaya has responded to claims that his party had abandoned him following his encounter with a horrific heart attack.

Speaking on his Twitter, Magaya noted that he has been under treatment for the past four months and that his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has stood by him since.

I have had a recurrent heart condition for the past four months and been admitted in hospital on three occasions latest being last week .On all occasions both the coalition leadership and the @TheODMparty have stood with me. — Norman Magaya (@amugira) September 3, 2019

His response followed a series of tweets that claimed that the party had abandoned and neglected him since his heart attack in December 2017.

The ODM party had also rubbished the claims of abandonment that had attracted much criticism from netizens who were willing to help him raise any pending medical bills.

In a statement issued by ODM, the party noted that they have been offering Magaya support in every way possible.

“The ODM Party is aware that Nasa CEO Norman Magaya has been unwell. We continue to support him in every possible way and wish him a quick recovery. Every request for support has been dealt with as and when received by the party,” ODM tweeted.

Additionally, they went ahead to tell Kenyans that Mr Magaya has no pending bills and that the party’s Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna recently visited him to ascertain the same.

2)… To the best of our knowledge, no pending bill exists. The SG @edwinsifuna visited with him during his most recent hospitalization and confirmed the same with Mr Magaya. He would ordinarily contact the party if there were any such bills as he has always done. — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) September 3, 2019

3). As a senior member of The ODM Party, we will go out of our way to safeguard Mr Magaya's welfare, but will do it silently, as we fulfill our mandate to the masses that we serve. These matters are extremely personal and we urge all persons to respect the privacy of Mr. Magaya — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) September 3, 2019

Kenyans had taken to social media to condemn the opposition party for allegedly abandoning Mr Magaya.

According to reports, the Raila Odinga-led party had neglected Magaya and that Raila’s orders to have him assisted in any way ignored by the party’s executives.

16/ From my conversation with several people with direct knowledge of the matter, Mr. Odinga had apparently directed that Orange House takes charge of the matter and ensures Magaya gets the support he needs. — DD (@Disembe) September 2, 2019

Magaya is reported to have collapsed at Bomas of Kenya in August 2017 during the verification of presidential votes.

Kenyans had harshly condemned the party to which most affirm that he served “faithfully and with boldness” during the hotly contested 2017 general elections.

It is sad to know that comrade Magaya is suffering and no one is helping, let's get a paybill account for him and deal with his betrayers later. If there is one guy that spoke and stood for truth during those tough times, it is Norman Magaya. I stand to support! — ALONZO 🇰🇪 (@KingsmanMsa) September 3, 2019

Magaya is just one among many who were "used", ignored and forgotten. Magaya, Itumbi, Alai…. and many more. — Philosopher (@Philosopher254) September 3, 2019

Others went on to ask for the creation of a pay-bill number for Kenyans to help raise money for his medical bills.

Wewe Chief unataka isemwe nimeingia tangatanga 🤷🏿‍♂️. His contact is 0721 733 453 (sijui mechanics za paybill). — DD (@Disembe) September 3, 2019

