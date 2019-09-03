in NEWS

NASA CEO Norman Magaya Affirms Getting Medical Support From ODM Party

Nasa CEO Norman Magaya
Nasa CEO Norman Magaya. [IMAGE/ COURTESY]

National Super Alliance (NASA) CEO Norman Magaya has responded to claims that his party had abandoned him following his encounter with a horrific heart attack.

Speaking on his Twitter, Magaya noted that he has been under treatment for the past four months and that his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has stood by him since.

His response followed a series of tweets that claimed that the party had abandoned and neglected him since his heart attack in December 2017.

The ODM party had also rubbished the claims of abandonment that had attracted much criticism from netizens who were willing to help him raise any pending medical bills.

In a statement issued by ODM, the party noted that they have been offering Magaya support in every way possible.

“The ODM Party is aware that Nasa CEO Norman Magaya has been unwell. We continue to support him in every possible way and wish him a quick recovery. Every request for support has been dealt with as and when received by the party,” ODM tweeted.

Additionally, they went ahead to tell Kenyans that Mr Magaya has no pending bills and that the party’s Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna recently visited him to ascertain the same.

Kenyans had taken to social media to condemn the opposition party for allegedly abandoning Mr Magaya.

According to reports, the Raila Odinga-led party had neglected Magaya and that Raila’s orders to have him assisted in any way ignored by the party’s executives.

Magaya is reported to have collapsed at Bomas of Kenya in August 2017 during the verification of presidential votes.

Kenyans had harshly condemned the party to which most affirm that he served “faithfully and with boldness” during the hotly contested 2017 general elections.

Others went on to ask for the creation of a pay-bill number for Kenyans to help raise money for his medical bills.

